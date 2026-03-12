Konami marks 5 million sales of Silent Hill 2 remake by selling it and Silent Hill F for half price on PS5

Konami has marked a major sales milestone for the Silent Hill 2 remake by launching a half price sale for both it and Silent Hill F on the PlayStation Store.

The publisher announced that as of January 31, the Silent Hill 2 remake has sold 5 million copies worldwide, including “digital and physical sales, store downloads and subscription services across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S“.

To celebrate this, Konami has announced the start of its ‘Spring Sale’, which will offer “discounts on select titles from the acclaimed Silent Hill series on the PlayStation Store”.

From now until Match 25, the Deluxe Editions of Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill F will be half price, while the Standard and Deluxe two-game bundles will be 40% off.

The new prices are as follows:

Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition – $39.99 / £34.99 (was $79.99 / £69.99)

$39.99 / £34.99 (was $79.99 / £69.99) Silent Hill F Deluxe Edition – $39.99 / £39.99 (was $79.99 / £79.99)

$39.99 / £39.99 (was $79.99 / £79.99) Silent Hill 2 & F Standard Dual Pack – $59.99 / £56.99 (was $99.99 / £94.99)

$59.99 / £56.99 (was $99.99 / £94.99) Silent Hill 2 & F Deluxe Dual Pack – $71.99 / £68.99 (was $119.99 / £114.99)

Both games were critically acclaimed on release, marking a strong return for a series that had laid dormant for some time.

VGC’s review of Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake said it “proved the doubters wrong”, concluding: “Silent Hill 2 is a skilfully handled retelling of one of the medium’s most loved survival horror games. It stays faithful to the original (to a fault at times) but breathes enough new life into it to simultaneously ensure that long-time fans will appreciate the respect shown, while newcomers won’t find it antiquated.”

Our review of the Japan-themed Silent Hill F, meanwhile, said it was “certainly a diversion from the main series in a lot of (mostly welcome) ways, but it’s still very much a Silent Hill game at heart”.

“By focusing more on action – especially after a surprising twist halfway through – it risks alienating some survival horror fans by making combat the priority rather than the last resort, while some of its puzzles are too obtuse for their own good, but it’s still an astoundingly beautiful game that horror fans really should experience regardless of its flaws,” we wrote.

Following the success of its Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team is currently working on a remake of the original Silent Hill.

Before that, Konami will release Silent Hill: Townfall, a first-person Silent Hill game developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn and set in a small Scottish fishing village.