Konami is releasing a 13-game Goemon collection for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC

Konami is releasing a 13-game Goemon collection this summer for consoles and PC.

Set to release on Thursday, July 2 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam, Ganbare Goemon! Daishuugou will include classic entries from the series from the Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy eras.

Unfortunately, the game does not appear to be set for release outside of Japan, since it debuted only in the Japanese version of Tuesday’s Partner Nintendo Direct.

According to an announcement, the compilation will include new features such as rewind, quick save, turbo buttons, and rapid fire buttons. A music player will also be included, in addition to a gallery showing each game’s instruction manual.

The included games are:

Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Journey (Family Computer / 1986)

Ganbare Goemon 2 (Family Computer / 1989)

Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru (Family Computer / 1990)

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja (Super Nintendo / 1991)

Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon (Game Boy / 1991)

Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihō (Family Computer / 1992)

Ganbare Goemon 2

Ganbare Goemon 3 (Super Nintendo / 1994)

Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Dōchū (Super Nintendo / 1995)

Go for it – Ebisumaru Trick Maze (Super Nintendo / 1996)

Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo (Game Boy / 1997)

Ganbare Goemon: The Tengu Party’s Counterattack (Game Boy / 1999)

Ganbare Goemon: Starry Sky Warriors Dynamites Appears!! (Game Boy Color / 2000)

The collection will be available both digitally and physically, and Konami plans to offer a limited-edition package in Japan featuring physical items.

The Goemon games center on the titular character and are notable for their humorous tone and parodies of pop culture and other video games.