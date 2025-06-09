Konami is holding its own showcase later this week

Konami has announced that it will be holding its own presentation later this month.

The show, which will be called Konami Press Start will take place on Thursday June 12 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

According to Konami, the presentation will last 37 minutes, and will feature “game updates and appearances from Konami Digital Entertainment developers and producers”.

The show is expected to focus mainly on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill F, but Konami says more games will also feature.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the 2004 third entry in the Metal Gear Solid series, will be released on August 28.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the first 90 minutes of Metal Gear Solid Delta, and came away impressed with what was shown.

“If Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a temperature check for the return of the franchise, then so far it’s doing an incredible job,” we wrote. “It feels great to play, it looks excellent, and it retains all the campy nonsense that makes Metal Gear so beloved.”

Silent Hill F is set in Japan in the 1960s, rather than its usual setting of a fictional town in the US state of Maine. It’s coming to PC and consoles on September 25.

Silent Hill F follows high school student Shimizu Hinako, who explores her hometown as it becomes “engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly”.

“As Hinako tries to survive the now fog-wreathed town, she will be faced with decisions that will shape her ultimate fate,” Konami’s synopsis says.

“Will she choose to embrace elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror? Is she doomed to succumb to the insanity unfolding before her, or can she face her fears and find a way to escape?”