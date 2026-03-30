Konami increases its starting salary in Japan by nearly 30%, increases base pay for the fifth year in a row

Konami has announced an increase in base salary for new recruits and existing employees in its Japanese offices.

The company announced that its initial base salary for college graduates will be ¥310,000 per month, a 29% rise from ¥240,000 per month in February 2023.

“This will enable us to offer competitive compensation for new recruits and create an environment where talented employees can thrive with a sense of satisfaction in their work,” it said in a statement.

It also announced that it will be increasing its base salary for all employees – the fifth year in a row it has done this – by ¥5,000 per month.

“Since our founding in 1969, Konami Group has engaged in creating new forms of fun by globally providing innovative products and services that capture the era’s crest of the wave,” it stated.

“The source of our competitiveness in creating these products and services lies in our human resources itself, and we intend to continue to generate innovation driven by our diverse human resources. By consistently investing in human capital, including the raise of base-salary this time, we will aim to improve employee engagement and continue to create better products and services.

“Looking five to ten years ahead into the future, Konami Group is committed to achieving sustainable growth by securing diverse and talented human resources, maximizing the abilities of our employees and creating both a comfortable and satisfying working environment.”

After a quiet period a number of years back where it mainly focused on eFootball and retro compilations, Konami has made something of a comeback in recent years, with the return of its Silent Hill and Castlevania series.

The publisher enjoyed great critical and commercial success with the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill F, and will be hoping for more of the same from Silent Hill: Townfall, a first-person horror set in a Scottish fishing village.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse marks the return of the vampire-slaying series and is being handled by Evil Empire (The Rogue Prince of Persia) and Motion Twin (Dead Cells).

Konami has also been re-releasing the Metal Gear Solid series, and recently announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 , which will see PS3 exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 finally coming to other consoles for the first time.