Konami confirms it’s working on a Silent Hill 1 remake with Bloober Team

Konami and Bloober Team are officially working on a remake of the original Silent Hill game.

The announcement was made during a Konami digital showcase on Thursday, when the companies’ logos were displayed alongside the Silent Hill logo and the words, “in development”.

A statement later confirmed, “We are working with Bloober Team on a remake of Silent Hill, originally released on PlayStation in 1999.”

Konami and Bloober Team first announced earlier this year that they would be working together again on a new game, but the pair did not specify if it was related to the Silent Hill series.

“The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project,” the studio said in a press release. “The deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework.”

It added: “Although details of the project remain a mystery, it is confirmed that the game will be based on Konami’s intellectual property. Konami will continue as both the publisher and rights holder of the game.”

In a statement, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno added: “Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together.

“Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.”

Silent Hill 2 was released last October to widespread critical acclaim, and currently has a Metacritic score of 87 on PC and 86 on PS5.

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.