Kojima says OD is something entirely unique, but jokes that he could make Physint’s stealth gameplay in his sleep

Hideo Kojima has shared more views on his upcoming games OD and Physint.

In an interview with Ananweb, Kojima was asked about the life Beyond the Strand event which took place back in September to mark the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions.

During that event Kojima revealed more information on Xbox-published horror game OD and Sony-published stealth game Physint, and in his interview with Ananweb he discussed both games more.

Addressing horror anthology game OD, Kojima said the game will be something completely unique that has never been played before, and that he’s not yet certain the final product will work.

“I can’t say exactly what it is yet, nor do I know if it will work out,” he said (as translated by Automaton). “We’ve created stealth games and delivery games which were unlike anything before, but system-wise, they were similar to other games.

“This time, we’re trying to change the service model from the ground up, so it should be quite challenging. We’ve packed the trailer full of hints, so if you keep thinking about it, you might figure it out.”

Kojima then turned his attention to Physint, his upcoming PlayStation stealth action game, joking that because it’s a genre he’s far more used to he could almost develop it on autopilot.

“As for Physint, because it’s an espionage game, I could practically make it in my sleep,” he laughed (via machine translation). “For example – you have a soldier who infiltrates, gets stopped by the enemy, gets attacked, and sneaks around to take them out one by one. No matter how that plays out, it’s fun and easy to make.

“But that’s also what we’re trying to fight against. This new game introduces new gimmicks, and we’re also taking on the challenge of crossing the line between film and games. I’m thinking of working not just with film actors but with film staff on the production side too, though I wonder how that will all turn out.

“Right now the times are changing so quickly that the social structures and themes I’m trying to depict in the game might end up appearing in the real world before the game is finished.”

Hideo Kojima first announced Physint, which is described as a “brand-new, original IP” and a “next-generation action espionage game”, last year. Kojima recently stated that Physint could take five or six years to develop.