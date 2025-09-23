Kojima reveals visual for PlayStation stealth game Physint, announces 3 cast members

Hideo Kojima has revealed the first look at art for his next PlayStation stealth action game, Physint, and announced the first cast members.

Speaking on stage at a 10th anniversary event in Tokyo, Japan, Kojima emphasized that development was still early on the project, and claimed that he was still casting its actors.

The visual art shared on stage shows the main character for the game, Kojima confirmed, though their face isn’t shown. The poster features the tagline, “Here comes the feeling”.

However, the Death Stranding director was able to reveal that actors Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe will star in Physint.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS 10th Anniversary Event

“Beyond The Strand” – Breaking News



New reveals on “PHYSINT”.

The poster art and several cast members have been unveiled.

“For me, working with people I like helps me live longer, because I can go to work and say, ‘I want to meet them’,” Kojima said. “We need to experiment with technology, and there’s so much more to do, but before that, I need to make OD.”

PlayStation’s studios boss, Hermen Hulst, appeared in a brief video message, in which he reiterated his excitement for Physint.

“We’re not going to be sharing too many details today, but I can confirm that this game is fueled by the same creative energy, the same ambition that has made the PlayStation and Kojima partnership so powerful over the past 30 years.”

Hideo Kojima first announced Physint, which is described as a “brand-new, original IP” and a “next-generation action espionage game”, last year. Kojima recently stated that Physint could take five or six years to develop.

During the same 10th anniversary event on Tuesday, Kojima Productions premiered a new look at its Xbox-published horror game, OD. The studio also revealed a new augmented reality game in collaboration with Niantic.