Kojima Productions to show ‘future project’s during Tokyo Game Show week this month

Kojima Productions will hold a special 10th Anniversary Event ahead of Tokyo Game Show later this month, where it will showcase its next projects.

‘Beyond the Strand’ will take place on Tuesday, September 23 – two days before TGS 2025 – at Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills TOHO Cinema, with tickets soon to go on sale for members of the public.

The event, which will also be live-streamed, will include “special guest appearances as well as offer a glimpse into future projects,” according to Kojima Productions.

The latest iteration of Hideo Kojima’s self-named studio was announced in December 2015, in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment, months after he departed his previous employer, Konami.

Kojima Productions’ first game in its independent form was 2019’s Death Stranding, which was followed up with a sequel earlier this year. The studio is currently working on an ambitious horror game, OD, with Xbox Game Studios.

Hideo Kojima has also announced another PlayStation project, Physint, which is described as a “brand-new, original IP” and a “next-generation action espionage game.” Kojima recently stated that Physint could take five or six years to develop.

Speaking earlier this year, Kojima said he’d reevaluated his priorities since turning 60 and becoming severely ill during the pandemic, and had even left a will containing game ideas for staff to use after his death.

“Turning 60 was less of a turning point in my life than my experiences during the pandemic,” he said. “I fell seriously ill at that time, and also had an eye operation. Until then, I didn’t think I was old, you know? I just didn’t feel my age, and I assumed I would be able to create for as long as I live.

“But then I became sick, and I couldn’t create anything. And I saw lots of people around me passing away at that time. I was confronted with death. Of course, I recovered, but now I was thinking, ‘Wait, how many years do I have left to make game or a film?’ Perhaps I have ten years?”