‘Bold, unique, and unmistakably Kojima’: Kojima Productions reveals new look at Xbox-published ‘OD’

Kojima Productions has premiered a new look at its Xbox-published horror game, OD.

Speaking during a live stream event held in Tokyo, Japan, Hideo Kojima claimed that OD – which now has the subtitle, Knock – is a completely new gaming experience, running in Unreal Engine 5.

“This is a special system,” Kojima said. “Even the infrastructure is totally new… nobody has ever done this before. So, I am repeating tests and experiments and can’t speak anymore… There are lots of hints in the video.”

Microsoft’s head of gaming, Phil Spencer, also appeared on stage and claimed OD was “bold, unique, and unmistakably from this studio”.

He said: “We’re deeply supporting the production. It’s our technical work with Unreal that we’re doing with the team, both with the flashy [stuff] you see on the screen, but also a lot of stuff behind the scenes.

“We have one goal in mind, which is to bring Kojima-san’s vision to life for all players, everywhere, and we can’t wait for players to experience it when it’s ready.”

When it was announced back in 2023, Kojima called OD “a new form of media”. The game designer is collaborating with movie director Jordan Peele on the OD, which stars Hunter Schafer, Udo Kier, and Sophia Lillis.