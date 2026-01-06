Kojima Productions reveals its most ambitious collaboration yet: A Yoji Shinkawa gaming tablet

Kojima Productions is releasing its own gaming tablet and line of PC accessories, in partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG).

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a “2-in-1 gaming tablet” designed by Death Stranding and Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa, featuring visuals inspired by Kojima Productions’ Ludens mascot.

The tablet includes a keyboard, 13.4-inch display at 2.5K resolution and 180Hz, and an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics. It also includes a Death Stranding-style carry case designed by Shinkawa.

The artist said in a statement: “I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens and I integrated that into this PC design. Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence.”

In addition to the Flow Z13-KJP, ASUS has unveiled a range of Kojima Productions-themed PC accessories, including the ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset, ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, and ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP premium mouse mat.

ASUS has not revealed pricing or release info for the ROG Flow Z13-KJP or Kojima Productions accessories, but they’re expected to arrive in the first half of this year.

Kojima Productions is pushing a roster of Death Stranding projects going into the future, including the animated movie, Death Stranding: Mosquito, a Disney+ series, Death Stranding Isolations, and a live-action film produced by A24.

Gallery: Kojima Productions’ ASUS line-up