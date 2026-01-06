Kojima Productions reveals its most ambitious collaboration yet: A Yoji Shinkawa gaming tablet
The Death Stranding studio has designed his own ASUS portable PC and accessories line
Kojima Productions is releasing its own gaming tablet and line of PC accessories, in partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG).
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a “2-in-1 gaming tablet” designed by Death Stranding and Metal Gear artist Yoji Shinkawa, featuring visuals inspired by Kojima Productions’ Ludens mascot.
The tablet includes a keyboard, 13.4-inch display at 2.5K resolution and 180Hz, and an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics. It also includes a Death Stranding-style carry case designed by Shinkawa.
The artist said in a statement: “I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens and I integrated that into this PC design. Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence.”
In addition to the Flow Z13-KJP, ASUS has unveiled a range of Kojima Productions-themed PC accessories, including the ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset, ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, and ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP premium mouse mat.
ASUS has not revealed pricing or release info for the ROG Flow Z13-KJP or Kojima Productions accessories, but they’re expected to arrive in the first half of this year.
Kojima Productions is pushing a roster of Death Stranding projects going into the future, including the animated movie, Death Stranding: Mosquito, a Disney+ series, Death Stranding Isolations, and a live-action film produced by A24.