Kojima Productions has announced Death Stranding Isolations, an animated series coming to Disney+ in 2027

Kojima Productions has announced that it’s working on an animated Death Stranding series for Disney+.

The show, which has the working title Death Stranding Isolations, is set to release on the streaming service in 2027.

Told through “a traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation style”, it will tell an entirely new story which focuses on a “young man and woman” who have yet to be officially named.

“Somewhere in North America, just as Sam Bridges walks through the continent in order to save America, the someones are also trying to deal with their isolation in their own way,” the show’s synopsis reads.

“An old man trying to realise salvation through ways outside of the connection advocated by Bridges. A female warrior who tries to kickstart a world of constant fighting. A boy with a grudge against Bridges. A girl who embraces loneliness.

“On the precipice of the end of humanity and the world, their fates and hopes converge, as another story of Death Stranding begins. And now, comes another explosion.”

Hideo Kojima is set to executive produce the show, which will be directed by Takayuki Sano (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Jujustu Kaisen 0: The Movie).

Character design is being handled by Ilya Kuvshinov, who previously created the character designs for Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045.

Kojima Productions had already previously announced that it was working on a Death Stranding animated movie (which is unrelated to Death Stranding Isolations), as well as a live-action film.

The animated movie, Death Stranding: Mosquito, is being led by Aaron Guzikowski, who has served as a writer on both Raised by Wolves and Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners. The film will be directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto and animated by ABC Animation Studio.

The live-action film, which is being produced at A24 – the film distribution and production company behind movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Talk to Me, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Lady Bird and Moonlight – is being helmed by A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski.

Kojima said he chose to work with A24 because he didn’t want to make an expensive blockbuster action movie.

“I have no intention of directing it myself, so I am involved with the producer in terms of the plot, etc,” Kojima explained earlier this year. “The other film companies that had approached me had mostly offered to make it with a big budget and lots of explosions’, but I didn’t want that. I want to make a slightly different kind of film with A24.”