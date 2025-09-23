Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial are working on an AR walking game

Hideo Kojima has announced that Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial are working on a new augmented reality game.

The game was revealed at the end of a Beyond the Strand presentation celebrating Kojima Productions‘ 10th anniversary, and was introduced with a live-action teaser trailer, showing a man wandering around various locations and interacting with the environment.

While the project doesn’t appear to have a confirmed title yet, the teaser trailer uses the tagline “move beyond the screen”, to emphasise that this is a game played outdoors and in real life.

The game will use Niantic Spatial’s AI software which scans real-world objects and makes them interactive, and appears to show that the player can interact with either their phone or augmented reality glasses.

“We’re always creating games in the screen, even smartphones or whatever, and we want to liberate that, so your normal real life, [what] if there was art and entertainment in your everyday life?” Kojima explained (via an interpreter).

“I thought that was brilliant and I was always thinking about that. So looking at [Niantic’s] technology I thought this was possible so we kind of teamed up here.”

“I can’t really speak about details yet, but if you’re climbing a mountain there’s still entertainment there. To give a wild example, it’s like the real Death Stranding, in the real world, where you can connect with people, or connect with the actual environment there in your city.

“Previously it was like virtual reality, but this time I’m thinking about connecting with the real environment.”

More to follow…