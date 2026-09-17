Kojima gives an update on OD while thanking Xbox for ‘believing in our vision’

Hideo Kojima has shared an update on his upcoming game OD, and spoken more about his relationship with Xbox.

In a video shown at the end of Xbox‘s Tokyo Game Show presentation, Kojima opened by explaining that his studio was currently in its 10th year and that he recently met up with Xbox’s leadership team to discuss the future.

“Earlier this year, I visited the Xbox offices in Redmond and had the opportunity to spend time with Asha [Sharma],” he said. “There, we discussed the future of games and digital entertainment, and shared a deep understanding of the goals we believe we should achieve together.”

Kojima then gave an update on OD, which he also referred to as OD-KNOCK. Kojima previously confirmed that OD would be an anthology game, so OD-KNOCK may just be one part of the full project.

“Development of OD is progressing smoothly,” he said. “Performance capture and ADR recording, which had been paused during the SAG strike, resumed this year, and production is proceeding on schedule.

“Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the team have delivered intense and outstanding performances, which I can’t wait for you all to see.

“OD is a completely new kind of game that tests the thresholds of fear. Through constant experimentation and iteration, the project is steadily taking shape. We look forward to sharing more information later down the line.”

After giving an update on Physint and confirming that Bill Skarsgård will play the lead role in the game, Kojima concluded by once again addressing his relationship with Xbox, and thanking the company for sharing his vision – a possible reference to last week’s announcement that Xbox was now handling Physint after PlayStation tried to cancel it.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of our players, fans, and community members for tuning in and for your continued support,” he said. “I would also like to thank our partners at Xbox for believing in our vision and walking this path toward the future alongside us.

“We are incredibly excited about the road ahead and look forward to sharing much more with you in the future. Please stay tuned.”