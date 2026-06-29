Koei Tecmo is working on a new action IP codenamed Fuji

Koei Tecmo is currently working on a new IP, which is codenamed Fuji.

The company – best known for such series as Ninja Gaiden, Dynasty Warriors, Nioh and Dead or Alive – was listed in the Japanese government’s IP360 program.

IP360 was launched earlier this year by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as a program designed to provide funding for new IPs.

The ministry’s website has now published the list of projects selected for funding in the ‘large-scale production (general support)’ category.

This includes a new console game from Konami, a new 3D fighting game from Arc System Works and a new game from Square Enix.

Koei Tecmo‘s listing, however, provides some information – albeit limited – on its game, which it says will have the codename Fuji.

“Leveraging Koei Tecmo Games’ expertise in East Asian-themed visuals and action games, the company will develop a brand-new IP with the goal of achieving worldwide success and expanding the IP into a wide range of media starting with the game,” the description says (via machine translation).

While Koei Tecmo enjoys success with its established series and often works alongside other publishers on external series (such as Fire Emblem and Hyrule Warriors), the company regularly releases new IP that fits into its East Asian style. Recent examples have included Wild Hearts, Rise of the Ronin and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

During the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month, it was announced that Wo Long will be getting a sequel, Wo Long: Wings of Ember, in early 2027.

“Set in the aftermath of the first game amid a fantasy take on the late Eastern Han period of Chinese history, you’ll play a nameless champion fighting against humans and demons alike across vast battlefields,” Xbox’s official description reads.

“The new game features an evolved Chinese martial arts style integrating both offensive and defensive combat, and you can expect to learn more about what’s new in the coming months.”