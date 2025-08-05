Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 trailer showcases Star-Crossed World DLC

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World.

Scheduled to be released on August 28, the Switch 2 version of the game includes improved graphics and frame rates compared to the Switch version, which launched back in March 2022.

Most notably, it also adds a new story campaign titled Star-Crossed World. Players who own the original game will be able to purchase this in the form of an upgrade pack, which also includes the game’s Switch 2 enhancements.

The game’s overview trailer can be viewed above. A rundown of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 features follows, direct from Nintendo.

A New Story, Star-Crossed World: A massive meteor has crashed into the Forgotten Land and an impending evil is about to be unleashed. To seal it away, Kirby must venture forth and gather Starries, fragments of stars scattered across the land, while exploring new locations and facing a variety of new challenges. Complete Natural Plains, the first area of the original story, to access the new Star-Crossed World story content and its Starry Stages.

VGC’s 4/5 star Kirby and the Forgotten Land review called it the franchise’s most well rounded adventure to date.

“The platforming won’t give Mario any restless nights, but the exuberant creativity around it makes for a bold, buoyant adventure,” we said.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has gone on to become the franchise’s best-selling entry to date.