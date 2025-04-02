Support VGC

Kirby Air Riders is in development, with Masahiro Sakurai directing

The sequel to Kirby Air Ride is set for release this year

The sequel to Kirby Air Ride is coming later this year on Switch 2.

The game will be called Kirby Air Riders, and will be directed by Masahiro Sakurai.

So far no gameplay has been shown from the game, with Nintendo choosing to simply show a CG trailer.

Despite this, the game is set to release later this year, according to Nintendo.

More to follow…

