Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title directed by Masahiro Sakurai, is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2025! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/GO1dNcgESa— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025
Kirby Air Riders is in development, with Masahiro Sakurai directing
The game will be called Kirby Air Riders, and will be directed by Masahiro Sakurai.
So far no gameplay has been shown from the game, with Nintendo choosing to simply show a CG trailer.
More to follow…
