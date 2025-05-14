Kingdom Hearts mobile game Missing Link has been cancelled

Mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link has been cancelled, Square Enix has announced.

The game, which was first announced during a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in 2022, has had multiple closed beta tests since then, but will now not see a full release.

“We have made the decision to cancel the development of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link,” a statement on the game’s official website says. “We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service.

“Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us their support and assistance with the multiple closed beta tests. We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement.”

The publisher stresses that “the Kingdom Hearts series will continue” and that it is still “hard at work on Kingdom Hearts IV”.

Missing Link was previously described by Square Enix as “a GPS-based action RPG for iOS and Android”, and had players joined by such Disney characters as Mickey, Pinocchio, Winnie the Pooh, Woody, Aladdin, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tinkerbell, Simba and Baymax.

Little information has been shared about Kingdom Hearts 4 since it was announced at the same event as Missing Link. According to Square Enix, the game will mark the beginning of an “epic new storyline” titled the Lost Master Arc.

This storyline may not be fully completed by series co-creator Tetsuya Nomura, who implied last year that he was nearing retirement.

When asked by YoungJump about his plans for the future of the Kingdom Hearts series, Nomura laughed and said, “I only have a few years left until I retire, I have to decide whether to retire first or finish the series first.”

He added: “I’m making Kingdom Hearts 4 now with the intention of it being a story that I will complete.”