Kingdom Hearts 4 has been re-revealed after four years, with gameplay footage

Square Enix has provided new information on Kingdom Hearts 4, along with a new look at gameplay footage.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced during a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in 2022, and since then, little detail has been shared.

Now a new trailer shown during the latest Nintendo Direct shows new gameplay from the upcoming sequel.

The trailer shows action taking place in a Japanese city, and also confirms that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on day one.

“A new instalment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts 4 gives fans a look at some of the characters that protagonist Sora will meet in the mysterious city of Quadratum,” the official description reads.

“Sora will once again journey to realms, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken his next chapter. Kingdom Hearts 4 will be available at launch on Nintendo Switch 2.”

A release window was not confirmed, however.

Square Enix also confirmed that three Kingdom Hearts collections are coming to Switch 2, essentially bringing the full series to Nintendo‘s console.

The three collections – Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind, will all be released on Switch 2 on October 8.

A larger collection containing all three compilations will also be available on the same day.

Last year Final Fantasy creative Tetsuya Nomura assured fans that Kingdom Hearts 4 was progressing well behind the scenes, despite the relative lack of new information.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments asking about Kingdom Hearts 4,” Nomura noted during a stream. “We are making great strides and going according to schedule. So please wait for more information on that!”