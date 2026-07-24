Kingdom Come Salvation trademark filed in the EU

It appears that a new Kingdom Come game is due to be announced, if a recently filed EU trademark is anything to go by.

A trademark for Kingdom Come Salvation has appeared on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website, filed by Warhorse Studios in Czech. A logo has also been included.

Under ‘Goods and services,’ we can see that this trademark applies to “computer gaming software” and “entertainment services for matching users with computer games.”

“Computer gaming software” obviously indicates that this is a video game, and not the upcoming Kingdom Come live-action movie.

The “entertainment services for matching users” bit may indicate that this game has an online multiplayer component, something the two previous Kingdom Come games didn’t include. Trademarks for Kingdom Come: Deliverance do not include these services.

It’s possible that Kingdom Come Salvation is an online multiplayer spin-off, or perhaps even a live service title, but that is purely speculation.

Warhorse Studios is also currently working on a Lord of the Rings RPG. In May, fragrance company Kintsugi Perfumes released a Kingdom Come-themed perfume.

VGC’s own Jordan Middler reviewed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and said it is a “brilliant RPG that’s uncompromisingly itself. Difficult, mucky, and bloody, it’s an excellent realization of the promise of the first game and a coming-out party for Warhorse into gaming’s top tier.”