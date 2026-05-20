Kingdom Come: Deliverance studio confirms development of a Lord of the Rings RPG

Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s developers, Warhorse Studios, have confirmed that an RPG set in Middle-earth is on the way, following rumours.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Warhorse Studios’ official account posted: “You might have heard the rumours, it’s time to reveal what we are working on.”

In addition to the confirmation of an open world Middle-earth RPG, a new game in the Kingdom Come series was also announced.

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.



🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.

⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.



We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52 — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

Middle-earth is best known as the setting for J. R. R. Tolkien’s legendary The Lord of the Rings series.

Warhorse Studios is owned by the Embracer Group, which today announced the formation of Fellowship Entertainment, a new company focusing on the development, publishing, and licensing of Embracer’s biggest properties. This includes Tomb Raider, Darksiders, Dead Island, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro, and The Lord of the Rings.

Earlier this year, Kingdom Come director Daniel Vávra stepped away from game development to focus on efforts to produce a movie based on the Kingdom Come series.

Warhorse Studios is responsible for 2025’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which VGC’s Jordan Middler gave 5/5 and described as “a brilliant RPG that’s uncompromisingly itself.” The title’s strong reception among critics and fans alike has only increased the excitement levels from fans. The announcement post on X quickly gained more than 11k likes and 2k shares in little over an hour.

Fans are definitely excited for more from Warhorse Studios – whether that’s more Kingdom Come or a look at their version of an open world Middle-earth – but they might be waiting a while for further updates. Warhorse Studios’ announcement post signed off with a simple but non-committal: “We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.”