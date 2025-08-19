Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s next story expansion features ‘136 million home combinations’

Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have debuted the first look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s next story expansion, Legacy of the Forge.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, the second story expansion sees players become a master blacksmith.

In addition to new daily quests, players will unlock the ability to earn cash, enabling a new home customisation system, which developer Warhorse claims will allow for over 136 million combinations to personalise Henry’s own forge, private quarters, and its surroundings.

“Returning to Kuttenberg, Henry puts his blacksmithing skills to the test to acquire and repair a legendary burnt-down forge, where his father, Martin, spent his youth as an apprentice,” a synopsis reads.

“Venturing down memory lane, Henry learns of his father’s legacy as a blacksmith, revealing a part of his life that has remained hidden until now. Gaining new blacksmith prestige, Henry becomes a forge master, helping the people of Kuttenberg with sword crafting, armour-smithing, and some more quirky requests.”

Legacy of the Forge will release on September 9 for PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5.

VGC’s review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 called it a “filthy brute of an RPG.”

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a brilliant RPG that’s uncompromisingly itself. Difficult, mucky, and bloody, it’s an excellent realization of the promise of the first game and a coming-out party for Warhorse into gaming’s top tier.”