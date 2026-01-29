Kingdom Come: Deliverance appears to be getting a PS5 upgrade, after the PlayStation Store briefly mentioned it

A PlayStation 5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance appears to be imminent, according to a PlayStation Store description that was seemingly posted early by accident.

Reddit user drumjolter1 spotted that the description for the PS4 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the Italian PlayStation Store had been edited to include a paragraph describing an enhanced PS5 version.

It was then pointed out that the UK PlayStation Store had also made the edit, and that it was seemingly rolling out across all European PlayStation Store pages.

The added paragraph reads: “The PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance now features graphical updates including 4K resolution, improved framerate, high-resolution textures and many more. Medieval Bohemia has never been so beautiful.”

The PlayStation Store pages in question have since been quickly edited and the paragraph has been removed, implying that an announcement is coming and the pages were edited too early by mistake.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was originally released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018, before receiving a Switch port in March 2024. It’s not yet known whether this apparent PS5 upgrade will be accompanied by an Xbox Series X/S upgrade, or a Switch 2 one.

The original game ran at 900p at 30 frames per second on PlayStation 4, and 1080p at 30 fps on PS4 Pro, so an update to 4K resolution and and improved framerate would be a noticeable improvement (especially if both are implemented at the same time, rather than Quality or Performance options).

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released last year and received a Metacritic score of 88. VGC’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 called it “a filthy brute of an RPG”, praising its quality and its deliberate lack of polish.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an extremely confident, accomplished, dirty, hilarious, and massively enjoyable RPG,” we wrote.

“The game tries a lot of things and executes on almost all of them very well, and its commitment to being ruthless must be applauded. Great visuals, vocal performances, and score put a cherry on top of a fantastic, if very mucky, cake.”