Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s gruelling hardcore mode has arrived

Developer Warhorse has added a hardcore mode to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance II‘s hardcore mode, players will no longer be permanently shown on their map, and there’s no fast travel or in-game compass.

The hardcore mode will also inflict players with negative traits when they begin a hardcore run. These include debuffs such as Bad Back, meaning you can carry less weight; Somnambulant, which means sleepwalking and waking up in random places; or Hangry Henry “who is even more obsessed by food than usual,” according to Warhorse.

“We only kept a couple of the first game’s perks, and then we made new ones to provide a completely new challenge,” said Karel Kolmann, senior game designer at Warhorse Studios.

“It’s not just about making the game harder either, it’s about making it more immersive too.

“In the first game’s Hardcore Mode, we did things like disabling your map position and removing the compass, but we’ve gone further this time. We’ve added the option to ask different NPCs about your location in the world, which is something more immersive. You can run into travellers on the road and ask for directions,” he added.

The Gallant Huntsman Kit, which was originally sold as part of the gold edition of the game, is now available as DLC.

VGC’s review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 called it a “filthy brute of an RPG.”

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a brilliant RPG that’s uncompromisingly itself. Difficult, mucky, and bloody, it’s an excellent realization of the promise of the first game and a coming-out party for Warhorse into gaming’s top tier.”