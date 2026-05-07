Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its own €155 perfume

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its own perfume.

Developer Warhorse Studios and fragrance company Kintsugi Perfumes – both of which are based in Prague in the Czech Republic – have collaborated on a limited edition scent based on the game.

The scent, which is titled Kingdom Come Eau de Parfum, costs Kč3,790 ($183) / €155.99 for a 50 ml bottle.

Created by perfumer Martin Švach, the scent is inspired by ingredients found by the game’s protagonist Henry such as apples, honey, sage, chamomile and lavender.

To promote the collaboration, a photo campaign for the perfume has been created with Stanislav Majer, who plays Jan Žižka in the game.

A “playfully sensual, sultry and tantalisingly seductive social cinematic commercial” has also been created starring Luke Dale, who plays Lord Hans Capon in the game.

Kintsugi Perfumes’ description of the scent says: “Crisp apple and fresh herbs open the path, echoing the story you move through. Lavender, mint, and chamomile unfold with a quiet calm, softened by a hint of rose and elderflower, touched with a trace of forest honey and wild sage.

“The scent deepens into olibanum, worn leather, and dry papyrus, wrapped in the smoky touch of birch. These are not distant notes, but fragments of a world you already know.”

It adds: “Centuries pass, kingdoms rise and fall, yet the essence of presence remains unchanged. It is not claimed in words. It begins before a single one is spoken. In ages of iron, smoke, and ash, those who carried a noble scent were set apart, as if they were meant to be followed.

“Today, armour may evolve into tailored suits, horses into machines, yet charisma obeys the same rules it always has. You are perceived through how you make others feel, and nothing shapes that feeling more instantly than scent. It is timeless. Those who understand it are remembered ever after.”