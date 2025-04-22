Kingdom Come 2 director wants AI to help him make more games before he dies

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 director Daniel Vávra has said that he hopes AI helps speed up the process of making games, because he has “more ideas than I have time”.

Vávra directed both Kingdom Come: Deliverance games, with 2025’s sequel releasing to widespread acclaim earlier this year.

Now, Vávra has said that the pressure of making the game caused him some health issues, and made him reflect on how many more games he’ll be able to make in his career.

“I had some serious health issues from all the stress,” he told The Game Business. “I really need to slow down a little bit.” .

Vávra went on to say that he hopes that AI will become a tool to assist in speeding up game development, rather than replacing staff.

“It really annoys me that the games take so much time, because I have more ideas than I have time,” he said. “There are a couple of projects that I would love to do. And I would love to prepare them properly, so it’s not as chaotic. I hope that the AI revolution will help with this, where in the future we will not be replaced by AI, but we will be helped by AI. So a lot of the things could get easier and faster.

“It will be great if this would happen. I have a couple of big ideas that I would like to make that will require a lot of time and preparation […] A couple of projects that, in my opinion, have as big potential as Kingdom Come: Deliverance.”

As in other creative industries, generative AI has become a hot topic in video games, with many voicing concerns about it potentially leading to job losses and widespread plagiarism.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently said that not only does he think AI won’t lead to job losses, he believes it could lead to increased employment. He also said that he couldn’t think of any new guardrails that might be required to protect developers.

Speaking to VGC, Split Fiction and It Takes Two director Josef Fares said he thinks developers should work with AI rather than push against it and called it “both scary and very exciting.”