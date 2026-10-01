Kena: Scars of Kosmora has been delayed until next year, Ember Lab announces

The upcoming sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed to next year, its studio Ember Lab has announced.

Originally announced during a State of Play presentation back in February, Kena: Scars of Kosmora was planned to release on PS5 and PC later this year.

However, in a new joint-written post on the official PlayStation Blog, Ember Lab COO Josh Grier and the game’s writer Thomas Varga have announced that Scars of Kosmora will now release next year.

“Since our announcement trailer in February, we’ve been heads down bringing Kena: Scars of Kosmora to the finish line,” the statement reads. “It’s been exciting to see all the anticipation and passion from fans. We can’t wait to share a new installment of Kena’s story with you.

“At the same time, we want to deliver a top-notch game that exceeds the quality we achieved with our 2021 debut, Bridge of Spirits, and at a much bigger scale. To do that we need just a bit more time. Pushing our release into 2027 gives us the ability to really polish the expanded game experience we want to deliver.”

It adds: “We hope you’re just as excited to jump into Kena’s next adventure as we are to share it with you. We’ve been working hard to fill it with the wonder, charm, and challenge fans have come to expect.

“We appreciate your patience and support as we take the time for Scars of Kosmora to be the evolution of Kena’s journey and experience we want to deliver.”

The original Kena was released for PS5, PS4, and PC in September 2021, and later for Xbox Series X/S in 2024. It was generally well received by critics, garnering scores of 81 (PS5) and 83 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic.

A “feature complete” version of the game was also released on Switch 2 back in March, with the latest updates to the game added, including the Anniversary DLC and New Game+ mode.

Kena was billed as “a story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat”.

Developer Ember Lab was founded in 2009 by brothers Josh and Mike Grier as an animation studio and had not released a high-end game before Kena.