2021 adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, developer Ember Labs has announced.

Planned for release this Spring, the Nintendo Switch 2 version will come “feature-complete” with the latest updates to the game, according to Ember, including the Anniversary DLC and New Game+ mode.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Kena’s journey to a whole new audience, giving players the chance to experience her story at home or on the go with Nintendo Switch 2,” said Josh Grier, COO at Ember Lab.

“As our studio’s debut title, the overwhelming support and love the game has received over the years has truly meant a great deal to our team. We’re beyond thrilled that even more players will now be able to fully immerse themselves in Kena’s world and become part of her journey.”

The original Kena was released for PS5, PS4, and PC in September 2021, and later for Xbox in 2024. It was generally well received by critics, garnering scores of 81 (PS5) and 83 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic.

Kena is billed as “a story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat”.

Developer Ember Lab was founded in 2009 by brothers Josh and Mike Grier as an animation studio and had not released a high-end game before Kena.

A sequel to Bridge of Spirits, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, was recently announced and will release for PS5 and PC this year.