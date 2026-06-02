Kemuri is coming from Ikumi Nakamura’s Unseen Inc. in 2027

Ikumi Nakamura’s Unseen Inc. is releasing its new game, Kemuri, in 2027.

The game was announced during the June 2026 PlayStation State of Play showcase, where Ikumi Nakamura briefly introduced the game.

The short gameplay trailer showcased yokai hunters exploring a large cityscape and defeating yokai demons with flashy action combat. It has an immense sense of style on display, with hunters flying through the air and even skating up skyscrapers.

It has an incredibly bright colour palette and arresting visual style. Set in Kemuri City, you play as a yokai hunter who uses the Fox Window to reveal what others cannot see, and wear the powers of yokai as Possession Apparel. Everything your character is capable of changes with new apparel.

Kemmuri is launching at some point in 2027 on PS5 consoles, and you can wishlist it now.