Keeper, a new game from Double Fine, announced for Xbox and PC

Keeper, the new game from Psychonauts developer Double Fine, has been announced.

The game, which is coming in October, debuted with a new trailer during the Xbox Showcase, which you can watch below.

“Keeper is a story told without words,” said developer Double Fine. Keeper will be released on Xbox Series and PC on October 17.

“It’s a third-person atmospheric adventure set in a post-human world, after our time in the sun has long since passed.

“After eons of lying dormant, the Lighthouse unexpectedly moves. It shudders and shakes, and tumbles to the ground, its ancient masonry cracking apart. But then something even stranger occurs… its broken pieces of rubble reassemble, and it stands up once more – but now on newly formed legs. It has awakened.

“As the Lighthouse stumbles clumsily and learns to walk, it finds itself taken with a mysterious sense of purpose and, finding its footing, sets off toward the center of the island, toward the mountain.”

Lee Petty, the game’s creative lead, was the art director on Brutal Legend, Double Fine’s rock music-based RTS.

Double Fine has said the game was inspired by the pandemic, after Petty spent time during lockdown wandering around the countryside.

“Seeking a change of scenery Lee would wander the hills and trails near his home on quiet hikes with his family, and he started to ponder on this situation we were all in, on humanity’s ultimate fate; if our time came to an end, what would be next for life on earth,” Double Fine said.