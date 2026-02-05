Just two weeks after Final Fantasy 7 Remake came to Switch 2, now Rebirth has a Switch 2 release date

Square Enix has officially confirmed the release date for the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

After being a PlayStation console exclusive for nearly six years, Square Enix finally released Final Fantasy 7 Remake – the first chapter in its three-game trilogy – on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on January 22.

Now it looks like the publisher is keen to ensure the second chapter won’t be a similarly long wait, with a Switch 2 version planned for June 3, with pre-orders starting today.

While the release date is new information, the fact that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the as-yet unnamed third game are coming to Switch 2 has been known, with series director Naoki Hamaguchi previously confirming that both games are on the way.

Last year Hamaguchi said Nintendo fans didn’t need to worry about how Rebirth would run on Switch 2, saying he believes it will be “just as high quality as the first game”.

On paper, the second entry, Rebirth, could be seen as a bigger challenge for Square Enix’s engineers, since it was originally a PS5 console exclusive, but Hamaguchi told VGC in an interview that, because of its experience optimizing the game for PC and Steam Deck, he believes it will offer a high-quality experience on Nintendo’s hybrid.

The unknown journey continues, and the fate of Cloud Strife and his friends unfolds when FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH arrives on #NintendoSwitch2 June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ZGhuMN4jb7 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 5, 2026

According to the director, Square Enix’s early work on PC gave it the flexibility to support different levels of graphical capacity. The game’s development team built a system similar to Unreal Engine’s Nanite, he said, which can adapt graphical elements on the fly, reducing polygons or lowering resolution, depending on the processing power available.

Final Fantasy Remake’s development team was able to plug this system into the Switch 2 version, and then make manual tweaks to ensure a stable frame rate, Hamaguchi explained to us last year.

“I think we got a really good response to the first game on PC, and that’s really helped us and given us the know-how and the ability to keep that going, reflect on that, and maybe even push it further in Rebirth and in the third game in the series going forward,” he told us at the time.

“So what I want to say is, because of all that experimentation stuff we’ve done on the PC to make sure of that, Nintendo players in the future, you really don’t need to worry at all. They’re going to get a version that is just as satisfying and just as high quality as the first game, if not higher.”