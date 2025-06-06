Jurassic World Evolution 3 is coming in October with ‘a comprehensive dinosaur breeding system’

A third game in the Jurassic World Evolution series has been confirmed.

Frontier Developments is working on Jurassic World Evolution 3, with a planned release date of October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As in the previous games, Jurassic World Evolution 3 is a simulation that lets players run their own dinosaur park.

The main new feature this time is the ability to “nurture juvenile dinosaurs as part of flourishing family units with a comprehensive breeding system”, according to Frontier.

The game will have more than 80 species of prehistoric creature, 75 of which can be bred into family units “each with distinct male and female dimorphism, and their endearing juvenile variants”.

Evolution 3 will feature a new campaign with new locations like Japan and Hawaii. The cast, which features new and returning characters, will once again include Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm.

“Powerful new tools provide a level of creative control never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution game series, meaning it’s never been easier to build jaw-dropping parks for master builders and novices alike,” Frontier’s description reads.

“Players can effortlessly master intuitive terrain tools to create mountain peaks and vast canyons, use texture brushes to add variety to lush landscapes, and precisely place scenery to craft stunning parks and new attractions down to the finest detail, as they shape the legacy of their paradise.”

Players who pre-order the game will get the Badlands Set at launch, including “a collection of scenery items inspired by the original Jurassic Park film’s iconic dig site, five scenery blueprints from the Montana Badlands, and an exclusive Badlands ATV skin for the Maintenance Team.”