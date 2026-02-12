Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is being delisted after two and a half years

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is set to be delisted next month, publisher Limited Run Games has announced.

In a statement posted on the game’s Steam page, the publisher informed players that the game will be removed at the end of March, but noted that anyone who buys it before then will be able to continue playing it.

“We wanted to give you an early heads-up that the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will no longer be available for purchase on digital storefronts after March 31, 2026,” the statement reads.

“If you already purchased the game, don’t worry – you’ll still be able to redownload and play it anytime.

“In the past, we learned how important it is to provide plenty of notice for changes like this, so we’re committed to being as open and transparent as possible. Our goal is to give fans every opportunity to grab the game before it’s too late. Thanks for understanding.”

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is a seven-game bundle featuring emulated versions of the following titles:

Jurassic Park (SNES)

(SNES) Jurassic Park (Mega Drive / Genesis)

(Mega Drive / Genesis) Jurassic Park (NES)

(NES) Jurassic Park (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

(SNES) Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Mega Drive / Genesis)

The game is usually priced at $29.99 / £24.99, but while it’s currently that price on other formats the PlayStation Store currently has it on sale for $7.49 / £4.99 until February 25.

The digital version of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection was released on November 22, 2023, meaning its delisting comes just under two and a half years after its release.

The collection was also given a number of physical releases, ranging from a standard $34.99 boxed copy to a $174.99 Prehistoric Edition including a box designed to look like Jurassic Park toys, a framed mini cartridge replica collection and an acrylic lamp.

These physical editions will of course also still be playable after the digital edition is delisted.