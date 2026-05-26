June’s three PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly games include Xbox Game Studios’ Grounded

Sony has officially announced the three games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier this June.

June’s selection consists of three games, which will be available for players to claim from June 2 to July 6.

The first of these games is Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, developed by Obsidian and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Grounded was originally released back in 2020 as an early access game on Xbox and PC, before getting its full release on 2022. It then came to PS4, PS5 and Switch in 2024 as part of Xbox’s move to make some of its first-party games multiplatform.

Also included in June’s selection is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a Smash Bros style fighting game where various Nickelodeon characters fight against each other.

Characters from such series as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rocko’s Modern Life and Avatar all clash in fights for up to four players.

Finally, the third game is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a four-player co-op action shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe and developed by the team from the Vermintide series.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June:



🐜 Grounded Fully Yoked Edition

🫟 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

🪐 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



Full details https://t.co/eoiKwb8FnV pic.twitter.com/ujlBsUrd4N — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2026

All three games will be available to claim from June 2 until July 6, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim May PlayStation Plus Essential games Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols until the end of June 1, and EA Sports FC 26 until June 16.