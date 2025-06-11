June’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games include FBC: Firebreak and Battlefield 2042

Sony has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

As ever, the latest batch of Game Catalog titles will be available to play for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

All titles will be available to play on June 17, with highlights including Remedy‘s co-op Control spin-off FBC: Firebreak, EA‘s first-person shooter Battlefield 2042 and the non-VR version of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2.

Another game will also be added to the Classic Catalog, with PS2 game Deus Ex: The Conspiracy joining the line-up for PS Plus Premium members only.

The full list of games set to be added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on June 17 are listed below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

FBC: Firebreak (PS5)

(PS5) Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (PS5)

(PS5) The Hunter: Call of the Wild (PS4)

(PS4) We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Train Sim World 5 (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classic Catalog

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy (PS5, PS4)

Sony also recently added four more games for Premium and Extra members, on top of the usual monthly Game Catalogue additions.

Another Crab’s Treasure was added on May 29, followed by Skull and Bones on June 2, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection on June 4 and Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition arrived on June 10.

The PS Plus Classics Catalog is also set to get regular new releases, with Myst and Riven recently added, Twisted Metal 3 and 4 coming on July 15, and Resident Evil 2 and 3 coming in the summer.

June’s PlayStation Plus Essentials games include NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.