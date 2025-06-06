June’s ‘free’ games with Amazon Prime Gaming have been announced

Amazon has announced the latest batch of games being offered to Prime members at no extra charge.

Prime Gaming, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, offers members PC titles to keep and exclusive in-game content each month.

Players will be able to claim nine free titles in June, which are listed below.

June’s Prime Gaming line-up Now Available: Mordheim: City of the Damned [GOG Code] — Play the first video game adaptation of Games Workshop’s tabletop game Mordheim. Set in the Warhammer World’s decimated Empire city, Mordheim: City of the Damned is a turn-based tactical game where you lead warbands into bloody and lethal skirmishes.

Play the first video game adaptation of Games Workshop’s tabletop game Mordheim. Set in the Warhammer World’s decimated Empire city, Mordheim: City of the Damned is a turn-based tactical game where you lead warbands into bloody and lethal skirmishes. Now Available: The Abandoned Planet [Amazon Games App] — When a wormhole tears open in space, an astronaut is hurled down and crashes on a distant planet. But where is she? Where are all the inhabitants of the planet? And how is she going to get back home? Solve the puzzle and piece together the mystery in this 2D, pixel art, first person, point and click adventure.

J une 12: Station to Station [Amazon Games App] — ‘Station to Station’ is a minimalist & relaxing game about building railway connections. Grab your conductor’s hat and bring the voxel-art world to life through the magic of trains!

June 12: Death Squared [GOG Code] — Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying! Each player needs to guide a robot to a colour-coded goal, but the path to your goal is beset with deadly traps and hazards. Teams of players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together. June 19: Dark Envoy [GOG Code] — Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations, and blends it with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. You control a party of relic hunters in a tale of destiny set in a conflict-torn world.

June 19: FATE: Undiscovered Realms [GOG Code] — Welcome, Hero. The manxome scourge has retreated into the shadows and you are victorious… but all is not well. A new evil and ancient secrets threaten the very balance between the realms. Take on the quest to find the mysterious Book of Fate and save your beloved Grove once again!

June 26: Thief: Deadly Shadows [GOG Code] — You are Garrett, the master thief. Rare ly seen and never caught, Garrett is the best that ever was. Able to sneak past any guard, pick any lock, and break into the most ingeniously secured residences. Garrett steals from the wealthy and gives to himself, making his living in the dark and foreboding City.

J une 26: Jupiter Hell [GOG Code] — Jupiter Hell is a classic, turn-based roguelike set in a 90s flavored sci-fi universe. Set on the moons of Jupiter, the game pits a lone space marine against overwhelming demonic forces. Rip and tear zombies, demons and unmentionable monstrosities, using classic weaponry such as shotguns, chainguns, railguns and the trusty chainsaw.

June 26: Gallery of Things: Reveries [Legacy Games Code] — Explore nature and tech through Dada-inspired hidden object puzzles.

Amazon Prime subscribers can also access a rotating selection of games on the company’s cloud gaming service Luna, which is available in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg.

In June, these will include Batman: Arkham Knight, Lego DC Super-Villains, House of Golf 2, RiMS Racing, Mail Mole, Garfield Kart — Furious Racing, The Jackbox Survey Scramble, Ultrakill, Spells & Secrets, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary, Fortnite OG, Fortnite Ballistic, Lego Fortnite Brick Life, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Lego Fortnite Odyssey, Rocket Racing, Fortnite, Trackmania Starter Access, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition.