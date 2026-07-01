July’s three PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly games include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

PlayStation has officially announced the three games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier this month.

July’s selection consists of three games, which will be available for players to claim from July 7 until August 3.

The first of these games is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, specifically the Cross-Gen Bundle meaning both PS5 and PS4 players can claim it.

This is joined by For the King II, an RPG that blends roguelite and tabletop gameplay. It’s also available on both PS5 and PS4.

Finally, the third game in July’s offering is CrossCode, a retro-inspired 2D action RPG which is also available for PS5 and PS4 owning subscribers.

All three games will be available to claim from July 7 until August 3, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim June’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until July 7. These include Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.