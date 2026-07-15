July’s PS Plus Game Catalog titles include Rise of the Ronin and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

PlayStation has announced this month’s PS Plus game catalog titles, which include Rise of the Ronin and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5.

Joining them are Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (PS5), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind (PS4, PS5), Dying Light (PS4), Citizen Sleeper 2 (PS5) and Snow Bros. Wonderland (PS5).

Two retro PS2 games are also added to the Classics Catalog this month – Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy and Indigo Prophecy (or Fahrenheit, as it was known in Europe).

Every game in the catalog will be available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, while the two retro games are only available on the Premium tier.

Here’s July’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog releases, according to Sony‘s announcement:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | PS5

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the open world of the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na’vi, were trained and moulded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na’vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available globally July 21.

Rise of the Ronin | PS5

Embark on an epic journey across war-torn 19th-century Japan in this combat-focused open-world action RPG from Team Ninja, the veteran studio behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s reign, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.

Rise of the Ronin will be available today, July 15 in the US and the UK, and July 16 in Japan.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite | PS5

Face unpredictable dangers head-on, fight perilous fires with your crew, and save lives in Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter in a sprawling city in the American Midwest, where every mission pushes your skills to the limit. Experience the rush of firefighting in stunning visual quality in an intuitive and cooperative multiplayer mode with 3 friends or with the help of your NPC controlled crew. Battle raging and dynamic flames, heat, and smoke – all simulated in real time. Cutting-edge physics & graphics systems powered by Unreal Engine 5 let you experience firefighting immersion like never before.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will be available globally July 21.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind | PS5, PS4

In the action-packed 2-D brawler Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Dying Light | PS4

From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez comes Dying Light, the game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games. Survive in a city beset by a zombie virus. Engage in gory combat and discover limitless options to confront your enemies, or join forces with other players to raise your chances of survival in an exciting co-op mode. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours…

Dying Light will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector | PS5

You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself. Choose a class, configure your skills and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Your future depends on the roll of a dice, as you make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen Sleeper, this RPG will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Snow Bros. Wonderland | PS5

The legendary Snow Bros. series began over 30 years ago. Snow Bros. Wonderland is the newest chapter—and boy, has a lot changed in the last couple of decades! For starters, the graphics aren’t two-dimensional anymore; the new game offers a gorgeous 3D isometric style. Armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, gamers can turn monsters into snowballs, which can be kicked to destroy whole hordes of foes! Attacks can be chained to take down multiple enemies at once, and your snowball skills will be put to the ultimate test against some truly massive bosses. Are you (snow)man enough to defend Snow Land from evil King Atchich?

Snow Bros. Wonderland will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy | PS5, PS4

Wield psychic powers as elite agent Nick Scryer and unravel a shadowy conspiracy within the Mindgate Project, battling rogue operatives and unleashing telekinesis, mind control, and pyrokinesis across mind-bending levels in Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy. Face off against formidable foes like the enigmatic General Grienko and the deadly Six, each with their own unique psychic abilities and motivations. Explore iconic locations such as the secret Mindgate facility and war-torn strongholds, utilizing stealth, environmental manipulation, and a diverse arsenal of psychic powers to overcome challenging puzzles and intense combat scenarios.

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will be available globally July 21.

Indigo Prophecy | PS5, PS4

Indigo Prophecy is the first interactive drama created by Quantic Dream, the makers of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. In this paranormal thriller, New York City is stunned by a series of mysterious murders that follow the same pattern: ordinary people become possessed and kill absolute strangers in public. Play both sides of this breathtaking murder conspiracy and uncover the supernatural forces behind these crimes. Outside North America, Portugal and Fance, the game carried a different title on its original release – Fahrenheit.

Indigo Prophecy will be available globally July 21.