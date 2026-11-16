Judge throws out RAM makers’ attempt to dismiss lawsuit accusing them of fixing prices and supply

A judge has denied a motion to throw out a class action lawsuit in which the three largest RAM manufacturers in the world are being sued for allegedly fixing the supply and prices of memory.

The suit, which was filed in June by a proposed class of individual and business consumers, accuses Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron of playing a large part in what’s being dubbed ‘RAMageddon’ by the media.

The complaint alleges that the three companies – which make almost all of the world’s supply of DRAM – have been working together to fix component prices while reducing supply.

It accuses the trio of reducing its supply of DDR3 and DDR4 RAM, leading to a sharp increase in price for consumers who use it, and focusing most of its production on HBM – a high-cost, high bandwidth form of 3D-stacked DRAM mainly used by AI datacentres instead of consumers.

The three companies attempted to have the suit dismissed, arguing that it was just a repeat of a similar antitrust investigation from 2018. Judge Noël Wise, however, has denied the companies’ motion to have the case thrown out.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, Judge Wise rejected the companies’ claims that they simply watch each other’s actions like hawks because it’s a highly competitive market, stating: “Their contentions are more akin to hawks flying in formation — an activity that hawks ordinarily do not do.”

It should be stressed that this is not an indication that Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron will eventually be found to have colluded in fixing the supply and price of RAM. It’s simply an indication that an attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed has failed, and that it will continue.

The suit filed in June claimed that in a competitive market, “prices climbing at that rate pull supply toward them”, because at least one of the three should have seen the rising prices of RAM and decided to focus its output on that product, making its competitors either do the same or lose customers. “That did not happen,” it says.

The suit argues that the three companies have control over the DRAM supply and can’t be realistically challenged by anyone else, because the cost of building one DRAM fabrication plant can be tens of billions of dollars, and can take years to complete.

It also claims that even if a new company did try to challenge the trio, the process used to reliably manufacture chips “comprise decades of accumulated trade secrets”, and US export controls “bar the only other procedures, in China, from acquiring current-generation equipment”.

As the price of memory and storage continues to rise, practically every company using these components has been increasing the price of their products accordingly. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have all increased the prices of their hardware, at a time when prices should be dropping instead.