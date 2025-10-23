Joker from Persona comes to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for free today, with a themed online event this weekend

The next free guest character in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is released today.

Joker from the Persona series is available now in a free DLC update which includes the following content:

Joker playable character

Arsène Wing vehicle

Three new Joker-themed songs in the Jukebox

Special emotes and sounds

The new content will automatically be added to the game when players update it to the latest version.

To celebrate the arrival of Joker, the game will be getting a limited time Joker Festival, which takes place on October 24-27. During this time, players will be able to collect Festival Points in online races to unlock extra emotes, titles and other items.

Joker is the second in a series of free monthly Sega crossover characters coming to the game, after the first – Hatsune Miku – arrived on the game’s release date. The pair will be joined by Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon in November. The game’s physical box also shows the character Nights, suggesting they will also be coming at some point.

Joker has officially joined Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Infiltrate the racetrack in the Arsene Wing vehicle and get ready to earn exclusive items in the Joker Festival starting tomorrow, Oct 23 at 8 PM (ET), through Sunday, Oct 26 at 7:59 PM (ET)! pic.twitter.com/0Dzu7MFBaC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 23, 2025

As well as the free content, a paid Season Pass featuring six crossover packs is also available. The first of these packs, based on Minecraft, is already live, offering three new characters, a new vehicle, a new course and new Jukebox songs.

This will be followed by a SpongeBob SquarePants DLC pack in November, then packs for Pac-Man, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”