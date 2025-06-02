Join Patreon for 20% off during VGC’s biggest ever Summer Game Fest coverage

VGC is heading to Summer Game Fest 2025. The whole VGC crew will be on the ground in Los Angeles covering the biggest news from the show, and bringing you daily videos, podcasts, and more.

To celebrate, we’ll be offering new signups to the VGC Patreon a 20% discount during the show, and all weekend, we’ll be delivering Patreon-exclusive content recorded from LA.

VGC patrons can expect exclusive access to bonus podcasts, videos, and more. Some familiar faces will even be around to join us during our long weekend of podcast programming.

And, of course, our entire Summer Game Fest adventure will be filmed for a mammoth vlog, which will be released this Summer.

If you’ve not had the chance yet, Summer Game Fest is the perfect opportunity to try out VGC’s Patreon offering. From today, June 2, until June 11, we’ll be running a special offer on Patreon to celebrate SGF. Anyone interested in joining VGC on Patreon will receive a 20% discount by using the code “SGF25”.

Earlier this year, we announced that VGC has been chosen to be part of the Patreon Creator Ambassador Program. As part of that, VGC now gets access to new features on Patreon, one of which we introduced last month.

You can now purchase gift memberships to VGC on Patreon. These gifts function largely the same as YouTube or Twitch, allowing you to purchase a membership for someone else, for however long you would like.

Are you unsure who to send a gift to? One thing that makes Patreon gifts unique is that you can choose to send them to us at VGC, and we will then distribute them to the community. Not only that, for SGF, we’re holding a special offer for those interested.

Every gift purchased will receive a personal on-air thank-you during a podcast recorded over SGF weekend.

Purchase five gifts of any tier; we’ll give you an extra month of your current tier for free. Purchase ten gifted subs, of any tier, and we’ll give you an extra month of your current tier, for free, and a code for a 2025 video game (delivered after SGF).

In addition to our Patreon content, from Thursday, June 5, you can expect daily podcasts from LA. These will include our thoughts on what we’ve played from the show, as well as appearances by special guests.

Readers can also expect all the breaking news, hands-on reports, and interviews directly from the SGF Play Days event.

We’ll also be reacting to the Summer Game Fest live show and the Xbox presentation as soon as they are finished, which you’ll be able to catch on YouTube, or your preferred podcast provider.