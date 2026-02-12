John Wick game starring Keanu Reeves revealed during State of Play

Saber Interactive has announced a new John Wick game starring Keanu Reeves.

Little is known about the title, which debuted on Thursday with a trailer during Thursday’s State of Play. The game doesn’t have an official title, and developer Saber Interactive has asked fans to “stay tuned” for more news.

The game will feature a new narrative set in the John Wick timeline, “years before the Impossible Task,” according to Saber Interactive.

“It will expand on the franchise’s lore during that time with familiar characters fans already know and love, as well as compelling new ones created specifically for this production.

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, the game’s director, Jesus Iglesias, confirmed that the film franchise’s creative team will be heavily involved in the game’s development.

“We are working closely with Chad Stahelski (John Wick director and franchise visionary), Keanu Reeves, and Lionsgate to produce a highly anticipated, adrenaline-fueled experience that fits into the world of John Wick.

“This game takes place during a specific period within the John Wick timeline and contributes to the expansive and rich lore of the franchise.”

“The style of fighting will feel like an authentic John Wick action scene taken straight from the films. Everything is designed to faithfully mimic the movie experience in a meaningful, fully playable way. In order to achieve that, we are developing a distinct combat system from the ground up to ensure we stay credible to the iconic style of John Wick.”

The game is being developed in partnership with Lionsgate, the film studio behind the action franchise. Jenefer Brown, president of global products and experiences at Lionsgate, said:

“We are collaborating closely with Saber’s dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films.”