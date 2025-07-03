John Romero’s next FPS has lost funding in the wake of the Microsoft cuts

Romero Games has announced that its next, unannounced project has lost funding, with a now-ex-Romero Games employee claiming it was due to this week’s Microsoft cuts.

In a statement from Brenda Romero, the studio announced that “last night, we learned that our publisher has canceled funding for our game along with several other unannounced projects at other studios.

“This was a strategic decision made at a high level within the publisher, well above our visibility or control. We deeply wish there had been something, anything we could have done to prevent this outcome.”

Following this statement, Christoph Redl, a former hard surface artist at Romero Games took to social media to say that “due to the recent Xbox layoffs, I’ve lost my position at Romero Games,” seemingly confirming that the unnamed publisher from the original statement was Microsoft Game Studios.

Romero Game statement continues by saying, “This absolutely isn’t a reflection of our team’s work, performance, or the quality of the project itself. We hit every milestone on time, every time, consistently received high praise, and easily passed all our internal gates.

“We’re currently evaluating next steps and working quickly to support our team. Many of us have worked together for more than a decade, some for more than 20 years. It’s an extremely difficult day, and we’re heartbroken it’s come to this.”

Romero Games is based in Galway, Ireland. The team, which included over 75 developers in 2024, hadnt fully revealed its next project beyond the fact it was a first-person-shooter made in Unreal Engine 5.

This unannounced game is the latest casualty in a week that has seen mass job losses at Microsoft and high-profile cancellations across Xbox.

Microsoft announced the sweeping layoffs on Wednesday, which could amount to over 9000 staff losing their jobs. The publisher’s troubled reboot of Perfect Dark has been cancelled, and The Initiative has been closed.

Rare’s troubled Everwild has also been cancelled, and several senior developers have left the historic studio.

ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor has also announced that he is leaving the studio amid the cancellation of Project Blackbird, a long-in-development project at the studio.