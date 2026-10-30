John Romero confirms his axed Xbox game has a new publisher and he’s rehired some staff

Doom and Quake co-creator and id Software co-founder John Romero says his unannounced shooter project, which was dropped by Xbox earlier this year, now has a new publisher.

This summer, Romero Games confirmed it had lost funding for the unannounced shooter project, after an unspecified publisher, later named as Microsoft, pulled its publishing agreement as part of a wave of layoffs across the corporation.

Multiple employees claimed the “whole studio” was let go as a result of the pulled publishing deal, though Romero Games later denied it was closing and said it still hoped another publisher could save the project.

Now, speaking to VGC today during Gamescom Asia, Romero has confirmed that the game has a new publisher and some of the staff previously working on it have been rehired.

“You know, last year we basically got defunded, like a lot of people did,” Romero told us, “and so we had to spend time figuring out what we were going to do.

“Eventually we decided that we can’t keep everybody on forever, and we kept them on as long as we could, trying to find funding to finish the game, keep everybody there, but as time goes on and people leave you can’t build that game again.

“So at some point we were like ‘okay, we can’t do that, so we need to do redundancy and then figure out what we’re going to do with a super-small team’. We were 110 people, going down to five.

“So we went down to five people, we had this big game that we had made. We 100% own everything. We own the name, we own all the IP, all the art, all the graphics, the code and everything. And so I needed to basically design a new game that could use as much of that stuff as possible, to just basically get a head start.

“I just contacted somebody that I knew, and we basically did a deal, and so we have a new publisher. Can’t say anything about who it is, or when the announce is, or any of that stuff.”

Romero says his next game has been redesigned to better suit a smaller team

Romero told us the studio has “brought 10 people back”, who were “the leads of the different sub-teams that we had”, but stressed that the current team size of around 15-16 staff was likely where it would stay for now, with the game being redesigned and rescaled accordingly.

“We don’t need to be bigger than that, the game is scoped for a team that’s that size and we’re just super happy,” he explained. “The game’s going extremely well, we’re very happy with it.

“I mean, it’s a shooter – that part totally makes sense – but everything else around it is really new, and everybody on the team is so excited. We’re very excited with how the game is turning out.”

Speaking about the game originally planned, Romero said: “We’re not getting that game to the end. That game we can’t get to the end, because it’s a 110-person game. So this is a complete redesign of a totally different game, but it uses a lot of the work that we had in the previous games. So it’s like ‘here’s all these characters that we can move over’, you know?

“Art, code assets – I mean, shooters have a lot of common code – so we’ve moved a bunch of stuff over to the new game, which got us a big head-start, starting with really great art, cool weapons, all that kind of stuff. So it’s one thing to finish a 110-person game, [but] with that small of a team it can’t really happen – the complexity is too much. We had that team size because we needed that team size.”

“I mean, it’s a shooter – that part totally makes sense – but everything else around it is really new, and everybody on the team is so excited. We’re very excited with how the game is turning out.”

Romero said he preferred working with a smaller team because it allows him to be more involved the day-to-day making of the game too, instead of trying to manage various departments.

“I’ve had teams of that size [100+ staff] before, but I don’t like it when I’m just in meetings all day,” he told us. “I like to make the game, designing by hand, and that’s what’s happening right now – making every single decision, working in Unreal Editor, making stuff, designing things, directing all the rest of the people on the team.

“It’s a small team, and the people are self-driven because they’re all leads. They know what to do. They all know what the game is. They get the whole thing. We work very closely because it’s pretty much flat.”

Asked whether he’d ever like to work with a large publisher again, Romero told us: “No. Because I really like to be in the game.

“I don’t like having a bunch of producers, because a bunch of producers means a bunch of people, and right now there’s no producer. It’s great. Don’t need it, we’re all leads, we know how it goes, it’s not complex. So, we’re at the right size. We don’t need a producer yet, and we’re not going to get one. So, yeah, I guess as soon as you need a producer, you’re too big.

“As far as I’m concerned, I love small teams, and it’s way more fun making games on small teams. You can pivot – in hours you can completely pivot everything if you have to.

“It’s also the deal that we have… every publisher has various things that they put in the contract. And most of the time you’re working with the publisher to make the game that they believe will make money, and that your vision is going to hopefully meet at the same point of making money.

“A lot of times the publisher changes what your game is going to be because they have a specialization, or they know something you don’t, and they want to steer you in a certain direction because of whoever they are.

“The publisher we’re with right now has zero creative goals for this game. They’re like ‘you make what you want, we’re publishing it, we’re not going to tell you what to make’. That’s the perfect deal, you know?”