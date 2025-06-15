John Marston actor teases ‘exciting news’ for Red Dead fans as Switch 2 rumors swirl

The actor behind John Marston has teased that Red Dead Redemption news is coming this week, as rumors of a current-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 swirl.

Rob Wiethoff, who played Marston in both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, has said during a livestream that he has “exciting news,” and has inferred it is related to the Red Dead franchise.

“I’ve got such exciting news, I can’t share it with you right now, and it’s absolutely killing me,” said Wiethoff while playing Red Dead Redemption on stream.

“Not as soon as tomorrow, but definitely before Friday, oh my goodness, the news I have to share, and I won’t be the only one sharing it, I cannot wait for you to see what’s going on.

“I am so excited, I truly cannot think of anything else, especially playing this game, I can’t think of anything else other than what I want to tell you so bad.”

According to a recent report, the game is set to come to Nintendo Switch 2, suggesting news about the franchise is imminent.

Speaking to The Game Business last month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked for his thoughts on Switch 2, to which he replied that the publisher was planning to support it at launch more than it had done for any previous Nintendo platform.

Currently, Take-Two plans to release Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K for Switch 2 this year.

“We feel really good about it. But it always remains to be seen,” he said. “We’re offering more on launch support than ever before for a Nintendo platform. We’ve announced four titles for Switch 2. It remains to be seen how it does, but I am a big believer.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, before making its way to PC in November 2019.