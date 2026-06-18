Jirachi is coming to Pokémon Pokopia next week for a limited time

Jirachi is coming to Pokémon Pokopia next week.

Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire, will appear in Pokémon Pokopia from June 23. The event will see the Pokémon Center decorated in stars, and new star-themed items will be added to the game.

During the Jirachi event, players can collect shining wish notes, which will only appear during this event, and exchange them for the Jirachi-themed items.

Wish upon a star! 💫 Jirachi is coming to #PokemonPokopia!



Starting Tuesday, June 23, you can befriend Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon. Additionally, you can collect shining wish notes, which are only available during the event, and exchange them for items inspired by the starry sky. pic.twitter.com/UunWzwEmbv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 18, 2026

This is the latest limited-time event in Pokémon Pokopia, however this marks the first event since the game’s release that wasn’t already included in the original game data, and will therefore require an update.

When Pokémon Pokopia was released, players realised that by changing the clock forward, they could unlock certain limited-time events, including those starring Sableye and Hopip.

This Pokémon Pokopia Jirachi event wasn’t included in the base game, however, meaning fans will have to wait until June 23 to add the Mythical Pokémon to their collection.

The Pokémon Company hasn’t confirmed how long Jirachi will appear in the game for, and it’s currently unknown if future players who miss the event will have a chance to acquire the content later.

Last week, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon Pokopia would receive multiple expansions across the coming months.

The first free update, due in August, will allow players to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon.

In addition, a paid expansion will allow players to access a new underwater town, Bubbly Basin, along with new outfits, furniture, and Pokémon. A second paid expansion is due in late 2026, and the third and final expansion will arrive in 2027.

A new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, which will include Pokémon Pokopia, was announced for Europe this week.