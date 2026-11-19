Jennifer Hale says she “felt sad” when BioWare was acquired by EA in 2007.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Hale reflected on her time with BioWare, and suggested she always thought the studio was a poor fit for EA.

“I initially felt sad when BioWare was sold to EA because there was a spirit at BioWare that I believe endured for quite a long time, all the way till the theoretical closure,” Hale said. “But I missed the maverick. I missed the brave solo indie company that just kicked ass.”

She added that she was amongst those worried for BioWare after EA was acquired by a group of investors, led by the Saudi Arabian investment fund

Hale went on to say that she would like EA to sell the rights to Mass Effect to a collective of fans, who could then open up the licence to third-party projects.

“I think it would be incredibly smart on EA’s part to settle on a reasonable, fair price for the IP that respects the fact that it’s not a wealthy corporation buying it. It’s a collective,” Hale continued.

“You know, EA, you can’t buy that kind of publicity. You cannot buy that kind of goodwill. The love that people and appreciation people would have for you for a long time, and the hats off to you would be invaluable.”

Hale’s work with BioWare dates back to the late 1990s, as she first appeared in the original Baldur’s Gate. This began a long relationship with the Canadian studio, with Hale then appearing in most of BioWare’s major releases. Her roles include Bastila in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Krem in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and, of course, female Commander Shepard in the Mass Effect trilogy.

EA shuttered BioWare last month, cancelling a new Mass Effect game in the process. Since then, fans have been campaigning to save the series. Former figures from BioWare have expressed an interest in trying to secure their old IPs.