Japan’s BitSummit confirms earlier 2026 dates and ‘PUNCH’ theme

Japan’s annual indie game festival, BitSummit, will take place earlier next year, organisers have announced.

“BitSummit PUNCH” will take place at the usual venue of Kyoto’s Miyako Messe across three days from Friday, May 22, 2026 to Sunday, May 24, 2026. Exhibitor registrations have also officially opened today.

“The theme for BitSummit 2026 is ‘High Impact’, making your mark on the industry with the resources you have available,” an announcement reads. “Going beyond just being ‘efficient’, we believe that through creative purity and passion, games can harness a power great enough to move the world.”

The first day of BitSummit 2026 will be exclusively for business visitors, while the weekend will allow general visitors to experience the show.

BitSummit was founded in 2012 by the Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) – consisting of Q-Games, Skeleton Crew Studios, Pygmy Studio and BlackSheep – with the aim of promoting interesting Japanese indie games to an international audience.

As has been the case for a number of years now, VGC is the western media partner for BitSummit and you can expect full coverage of next year’s event right here.