Japan physical charts: Tomodachi Life holds onto top spot as Pokémon Pokopia nears 1 million physical sales

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has remained top of the physical game charts in Japan, marking its second week at number 1.

According to Famitsu’s weekly software and hardware sales, the physical version of Nintendo‘s comedy life sim sold a further 178,533 copies in the week between April 20-26, bringing its total physical sales to nearly 744,000.

In second place is Pokémon Pokopia, which sold 17,039 copies last week, bringing its physical total to 927,044 and nudging it ever closer to the 1 million milestone.

The highest ranking new entry this week is the Switch 2 version of Pragmata, which was released physically in Japan a week after the PS5 version.

The Switch 2 version outsold the PS5 version last week with 14,453 copies sold, but because the PS5 version had a week’s head-start its total sales are still higher at 49,256.

In last week’s hardware chart, Switch 2 once again took the top spot with 45,825 units sold, outselling all PS5, Switch and Xbox consoles combined.

The software and hardware charts for Japan are as follows (with lifetime sales in parentheses):

Japan top 10 physical software chart

Japan hardware chart