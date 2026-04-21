Japan entertainment giant Toei is forming its own gaming division

Japanese entertainment giant Toei Company has formed its own gaming division.

Founded in 1949, Toei is involved in film, television, and animation. It’s best recognized for its franchises such as Kamen Rider, Super Sentai, and Power Rangers.

Toei Games will create original IP titles, first for PC via Steam, and later for home consoles, the company said in an announcement.

Its initial lineup of games will not be based on Toei’s existing IP, but completely new titles created by designers in Japan and abroad, it said.

“We will leverage the technology and expertise we have cultivated through video production into our new game business, delivering Toei’s unique entertainment experience to players around the world,” commented CEO Fumio Yoshimura.

The news comes on the same day that another major Japanese brand, Sanrio, announced its own games business plans. In recent years, manga publisher Shueisha established “Shueisha Games”, and retailer Parco established “Parco Games”.

“One major driver is the belief that the IPs that Toei, Sanrio, and Shueisha are sitting on are more popular abroad than ever and that these IPs can be further monetized via gaming,” commented Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese games industry consultancy firm Kantan Games. “This is also actively supported by the Japanese government.”