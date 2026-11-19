The Japanese release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has heavily censored its violence and nudity.

Screenshots and videos being shared online show that the blood and gore have been toned down considerably, with no option to turn it up, unlike in other regions.

The same applies to nudity, with more screenshots showing that players cannot shower naked as Jason and Lucia. Instead, the characters wear swimsuits whenever they use the shower. In other regions, the characters are always nude in the shower.

GTA 6 censorship on the Japanese version is kinda funny lol pic.twitter.com/u8v0f0cqz0 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 18, 2026

The Japanese news site GameSpark has shared a full breakdown of the censorship they have encountered so far. This includes the level of blood from injured and dead enemies being toned down, and decapitations removed from the game altogether.

These changes appear to just be cosmetic, with the gameplay itself being just as violent as it is in the international release.

Outside of Japan, you can achieve these effects by going into the settings, going to display, and turning down the levels of blood and gore. You can also toggle off dismemberments.

Censorship in the Japanese release was expected, after it was found that the file size for GTA 6 is slightly smaller in the region. However, the same is true of the New Zealand and Australia releases of the game, and it’s unclear if these versions have been censored too. Australia has been notoriously strict on what content is permitted in games in the past, but there are no reports of any drastic changes being made to GTA 6.

Outside of Japan, expect to run into a fair amount of nudity in GTA 6. Rockstar has only ramped it up from previous games, something that many were expecting after leaked gameplay footage showed gatherings of nudist NPCs. The leaker, Cyberleek, also went on to share NSFW clips of Jason and Lucia prior to the game’s launch.